CALGARY, Alberta Nov 9 TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone I oil pipeline to the United States from Canada was brought back into service after a brief shutdown following a power outage, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Crews halted flows on the 591,000 barrel a day pipeline to inspect equipment following the electricity disruption, which occurred on Tuesday, TransCanada spokesman Terry Cunha said in an email.

"We will work to make up deliveries this month and expect no further interruptions," Cunha said.

The pipeline, which started operations in 2010, extends to southern Illinois, and Cushing, Oklahoma, from Alberta.

Faulty fittings at pumping stations along Keystone I caused a series of leaks earlier this year, which prompted regulators to demand inspections and intensified maintenance.

The outage came as the U.S. State Department considers whether it should force TransCanada to reroute part of the pipeline's $7 billion expansion, a move that could delay a go-ahead decision on Keystone XL for up to 18 months. [ID:nN1E7A80VR] (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)