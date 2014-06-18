CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks gain with oil
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as shares of energy companies gained along with oil prices and financial stocks also provided support.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 18 Transcanada Corp said on Wednesday it had no update on when power will be restored to a Keystone pipeline pump station near the town of Pilger, Nebraska, which was struck by tornadoes on Monday night.
On Tuesday, TransCanada had said it was reducing the flow on Keystone, which can carry up to 590,000 barrels per day from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, as a result of power outages.
"We've been told that it could take a few days before local power companies have a better idea on how to restore service in these areas," said TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard.
He did not say how much the pipeline's flow had been reduced by. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
(Adds official midday prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, March 21 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as talks to resolve a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile were set to resume and as another huge mine in Indonesia restarted production. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid down 1.5 percent in official midday rings at $5,792 a tonne, erasing the previous session's 0.9 percent gain. The metal had earlier touched $5,781, its low
* B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended december 31, 2016