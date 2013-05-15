BRIEF-Wells Fargo commits $60 bln to create at least 250,000 African American homeowners by 2027
* Announced $60 billion lending commitment to create at least 250,000 african american homeowners by 2027 Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta May 15 TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline has resumed normal operations after a one-day shutdown.
The company said the line resumed normal operations late on Tuesday night. The line was scheduled to shut for planned work but the closure began earlier than expected as a power outage cut electricity to its Alberta pumping stations.
Shawn Howard, a spokesman for the company, said the shutdown will not affect planned shipments on the line, which takes Alberta crude to Illinois and to Cushing, Oklahoma.
* Announced $60 billion lending commitment to create at least 250,000 african american homeowners by 2027 Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 Shares of Chinese express delivery firm SF Holding shot up 10 percent on Tuesday, after it announced strong profit growth and completed a backdoor listing last week, ranking owner Wang Wei fourth among the country's richest individuals.
AVALON, Feb 28 The overall reliability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jets is being pulled down by initial versions of the aircraft which do not perform as well as more recently delivered jets, the Pentagon's head of the F-35 programme said on Tuesday.