Nov 3 TransCanada Corp , Canada's second-largest pipeline company, reported a 12 percent decline in quarterly net income, hurt by restructuring costs.

Net income attributable to the company fell to C$402 million ($307 million), or 57 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$457 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company's revenue rose 20.1 percent to C$2.94 billion. ($1 = 1.3106 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Mike De Souza in Calgary and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)