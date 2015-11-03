Nov 3 TransCanada Corp ,
Canada's second-largest pipeline company, reported a 12 percent
decline in quarterly net income, hurt by restructuring costs.
Net income attributable to the company fell to C$402 million
($307 million), or 57 Canadian cents per share, in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$457 million, or 64 Canadian cents
per share, a year earlier.
The Calgary-based company's revenue rose 20.1 percent to
C$2.94 billion.
($1 = 1.3106 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Mike De Souza in Calgary and Sneha Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)