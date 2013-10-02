CALGARY, Alberta Oct 2 The southern portion of
TransCanada Corp's 700,000 bpd Keystone XL oil pipeline
is 95 percent complete and the company is focused on the line
starting by the end of 2013, a TransCanada spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Spokesman Shawn Howard said he could not discuss volume
commitments on the line, but added it was "overwhelmingly
subscribed."
The line will have initial capacity of 700,000 bpd,
expandable up to 830,000 bpd, Howard said.
Another spokesman for TransCanada said construction on the
Houston lateral project pipeline would start in the fourth
quarter of 2013, with completion scheduled for late in the third
quarter to early fourth quarter 2014.