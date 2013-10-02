By Nia Williams and Matthew Robinson
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 2 The southern portion of
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline is 95
percent complete and the company is focused on the line starting
by the end of 2013, a TransCanada spokesman said on Wednesday.
Rumors the line could be delayed into 2014 have dogged the
North American crude market in recent weeks. TransCanada's
comments that the line would start on schedule helped narrow
international Brent crude's premium to U.S. oil futures by
nearly 70 cents to around $5.20 in afternoon trade.
Initial capacity on the Gulf Coast pipeline, which will ship
crude from the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point of the U.S. oil
futures contract, to Nederland, Texas, will be 700,000 barrels
per day, expandable up to 830,000 bpd, TransCanada spokesman
Shawn Howard said.
He declined to discuss volume commitments on the line from
customers, but added it was "overwhelmingly subscribed".
The market has been focused on the start up of the pipeline
to provide another conduit to the Gulf Coast refining center for
inventories of crude that swelled to record levels earlier this
year at Cushing on surging production from Canada, North Dakota
and Texas.
"Once construction is done there's commissioning work that
has to take place and continued testing. That will take some
time. The end of the year is what we are focused on," Howard
said, in response to questions about when shipping would start.
In an April filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission, TransCanada said early leased capacity on the
pipeline would be "approximately 400,000 bpd."
TransCanada's year-end target is unchanged from previous
progress updates.
Traders have been tracking the line's progress as it could
significantly speed the draw of crude oil stocks at Cushing and
push WTI prices higher.
The start up of the Keystone Gulf Coast line, adding to
capacity from other pipelines such as Seaway that are already
moving crude out of or bypassing Cushing, could narrow the
spread even further as inventories at the hub draw down further,
according to Morgan Stanley.
"The structural crude shortage in Cushing will only worsen
with the addition of new pipelines in late 2013 and 1Q14," the
banks said in a research note.
"With the Gulf Coast oversupply likely to take longer to
play out and no need for spot barrels to flow out of Cushing
until late 2014 at the earliest, WTI should trade much closer to
Brent for most of 2014, and potentially at a premium in 1H14."
Cushing inventories have plunged by nearly 17 million
barrels over the past 13 weeks as pipelines send more crude to
Gulf Coast refiners, creating fears that another glut could be
built up in the Houston area.
Another TransCanada spokesman, Grady Semmens, told Reuters
the initial delivery location will be Sunoco Logistics Partners
LP's Nederland terminal in Texas. Semmens said
TransCanada has been in discussion with a number of customers
about possible connections to the Gulf Coast pipeline, but
declined to give specifics.
However, in September Valero Energy Corp said in an
SEC filing for subsidiary Valero Energy Partners, that a 400,000
pipeline connecting the TransCanada pipeline to Valero's Lucas
storage terminal would be put into service during the first
quarter of 2014.
The Lucas Storage terminal is connected to Valero's Port
Arthur plant, and the refiner has taken a minimum quarterly
throughput commitment of 45,000 bpd, which could be increased to
150,000 bpd if the complete Keystone XL pipeline is built.
Semmens also told Reuters construction on the 48-mile
Houston lateral project pipeline, that will transport crude from
the Keystone Gulf Coast line to refineries in the Houston area,
would start in the fourth quarter of 2013. Completion is
scheduled for late third quarter to early fourth quarter 2014.