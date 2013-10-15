NEW YORK Oct 15 TransCanada Corp will
complete construction of tank and storage facilities at the key
Cushing, Oklahoma, oil storage hub late this year as part of its
project for the southern leg of the Keystone XL pipeline, the
company said on Tuesday.
In a press release highlighting job opportunities created by
the project, the Canadian company reiterated its plan to bring
the Keystone southern pipeline to commercial service at the end
of 2013.
TransCanada plans to build 7 crude oil storage tanks with a
total capacity of 2.25 million barrels at Cushing, according to
permit applications filed with the Oklahoma Department of
Environmental Quality.
The pipeline will ship 700,000 barrels per day of U.S. and
Canadian oil from Cushing to Nederland, Texas, when it starts
operating. Its capacity can expand to 830,000 bpd.