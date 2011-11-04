* Did not read Obama's comments as negative
* Sees support from business, labor, despite opposition
CANNES, France Nov 4 Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper said on Friday he sees overwhelming U.S. support
for TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone XL oil pipeline to
Texas from Canada's oil sands, despite recent signs of
reticence in Washington.
Harper, who was in France for the G20 summit, said he did
not interpret U.S. President Barack Obama's remarks this week
as pointing to a rejection of the $7 billion pipeline proposal,
which is opposed by environmental groups.
"I read the President's comments. I thought on balance they
were noncommittal and he indicated he had yet to make a
decision and we respect that," Harper said.
Obama told a Nebraska television station that he would make
the final call on approving the pipeline based on economic and
health criteria. Previously, it was believed that the
responsibility for making the decision had rested with the
State Department. Meanwhile, the State Department said its own
process could slip past its year-end deadline.
"(The pipeline) has, notwithstanding opposition in some
circles, if you look at the range of business and labor and
state interests, overwhelming support," Harper said. "It's a
project that not only will create a vast number of jobs in both
our countries but is essential to American energy security."
Harper and his government have lobbied intensely in support
of the project, which would connect refineries on the U.S. Gulf
Coast with Alberta's oil sands.
Canada's oil industry says the pipeline will bolster U.S.
energy security by providing a stable source of oil from a
friendly neighbor. Environmental groups, some U.S. politicians
and numerous celebrities, say the project will delay the shift
to a green economy and increase the risk of oil spills in
environmentally sensitive areas such as the Ogallala aquifer in
the central states.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, writing by Jeffrey Jones;
editing by Peter Galloway)