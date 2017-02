CALGARY, Alberta, April 27 TransCanada Corp will soon seek U.S. State Department approvals to build the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

Russ Girling told reporters that a refiling for the needed Presidential Permit that will allow construction of the $7.6 billion oil pipeline is "imminent" but declined to be more specific on the timing. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Writing by Scott Haggett)