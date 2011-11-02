* Company has been given no indication of change to process
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 2 TransCanada Corp
(TRP.TO) said on Wednesday it still expects a U.S. State
Department ruling on its $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline plan
by the end of the year, despite comments by President Barack
Obama suggesting a delay of several months.
Obama's remarks on Tuesday were the latest from U.S.
officials over the past week suggesting that the approval of
the controversial pipeline from Alberta to Texas could be
pushed back.
"They've outlined to us that they'll make a decision by
year-end, and until we've been told otherwise we'll continue to
work toward that direction," TransCanada spokesman Terry Cunha
said.
Obama told a Nebraska television station that he expects
the State Department to give him its report "over the next
several months". He will then make a decision based on health
and economic factors. [ID:nN1E7A021P]
Cunha said TransCanada has been operating under the
impression that the State Department's word, which includes a
decision on granting a presidential permit allowing the line to
cross the Canada-U.S.border, would be final.
However, Obama said he will be weighing the department's
recommendations.
"It does sound like that from what I've read, but again, we
haven't been told otherwise," Cunha said.
The project is already about a year behind its initial
schedule following an extended review process that has included
draft and final environmental impact statements and public
comment periods. The process is now in its 39th month, the
company said.
Canada's biggest pipeline operator has said Keystone XL,
which would ship 700,000 barrels a day of oil sands-derived
crude to refineries in Texas from the Alberta oil sands, will
bolster U.S. energy security and create thousands of jobs.
Opponents, such as environmental groups, have warned it
will raise the risk of oil spills in environmentally sensitive
regions and foster more development of the oil sands, which is
more carbon-intensive than conventional crude.
TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Tuesday
that another extended delay in the regulatory process would
lead oil shippers and refiners to abandon their support for the
project, rendering it uneconomic to build. [ID:nL4E7M12Q2]
TransCanada shares were down 28 Canadian cents at C$41.81
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
