* Top senator concerned about constitutionality of law
* Worries about pipeline among the highest in Nebraska
* Senator says TransCanada's offer should be a minimum
Oct 19 Legislation proposed in Nebraska to
force TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) to move the route of its $7
billion Keystone XL oil pipeline would not likely hold up in
court, so lawmakers should scrap plans for a special session to
pass it, the state's top senator said on Wednesday.
That assessment appears to end one worry for TransCanada,
which has said it is too late in the federal approval process
to move the proposed right-of-way for the controversial
pipeline to Texas from the oil sands of northern Alberta.
Senator Mike Flood, who is also speaker of the state
legislature, said he would like nothing more than to force
TransCanada to move the pipeline away from the
environmentally-sensitive Sandhills area, which sits atop an
aquifer that is a source of water for a large part of the
central United States.
But he released a legal analysis on Wednesday that he said
raises concerns that passing such a law in a special session
would be unconstitutional.
"After careful analysis, it would be both reckless and
disingenuous for me to suggest that siting legislation, if
enacted in special session, would redirect the proposed route
and be vindicated in court," Flood, a lawyer, said in a
statement.
Nebraska should still consider passing such legislation for
pipelines next year, although it would be too late to affect
the Keystone XL route, he said.
The Keystone XL project, which would move 700,000 barrels
of oil sands-derived crude a day to Gulf Coast refineries, is
expected to receive a final decision from the U.S. State
Department by the end of this year. It is already about one
year behind TransCanada's original schedule
Supporters say it will create thousands of U.S. jobs and
improve energy security. Detractors charge it will raise the
risks of oil spills in numerous states and make the country
more dependent on the carbon-intensive Canadian tar sands.
Among states along the right-of-way, opposition to the
project has been among the highest in Nebraska.
To allay some of the worries about potential oil spills
contaminating the aquifer, TransCanada wrote to Flood on
Tuesday to offer a number of safety concessions in lieu of
moving the line. [ID:nN1E79H224]
They include making a $100 million performance bond
available to the state if the company does not clean up a spill
in the Sandhills area.
TransCanada offered to build a concrete containment
structure at a pump station to stop any oil from mixing with
surface water, as well as install a pipe coating made of
concrete or other materials in areas where the water table is
close to ground level.
Flood said on Wednesday that these and other measures
should be expected as a minimum and that he has encouraged
Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman to make sure that they are
stipulated to by the state.
