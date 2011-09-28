* Union asks NEB to investigate if construction has started
* Says work so far doesn't meet test of permit
* NEB asks for comments from both sides
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 Canada's energy
regulator said on Wednesday it is looking into a complaint that
TransCanada Corp's permit to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline
within its own borders has expired, adding the prospect of more
delays to a project environmentalists hope to block.
The Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of
Canada, which opposes the $7 billion oil pipeline to Texas from
Alberta, contends TransCanada (TRP.TO) had not begun
construction of the project by March 11, 2011, as spelled out
in the permit the National Energy Board granted in March 2010.
Start-up of Keystone XL has been delayed by about a year by
an extended review by the U.S. State Department amid a growing
political debate in the United States on the pipeline's merits.
The State Department is not expected to release its decision
until the end of 2011.
The NEB has requested that TransCanada respond by Oct. 14.
The union - the largest for Canadian energy workers - will then
have until Oct. 21 to react.
"Essentially the board is looking at it, asking for
comments from TransCanada and CEP. Once they have that in front
of them they will look at it and decide the next steps," board
spokeswoman Tara O'Donovan said.
The CEP contends the pipeline, which would ship up to
700,000 barrels of oil sands-derived crude to Texas from
Alberta, will prevent the creation of jobs that would come with
building oil sands processing facilities within Canada.
It is also critical of the impact of tar sands development
on the environment and aboriginal communities, its president,
Dave Coles, said.
Coles questioned what it said is an assertion by
TransCanada that it started construction by moving earth near
the massive oil storage hub at Hardisty, Alberta.
"It's tongue-in-cheek a bit, but they may have got a pickup
truck and a shovel from a farmer and thrown a bit of dirt in
the back," he said.
"We've had our crew all over that right-of-way. We've got
satellite photos. Just taking a backhoe and loading up a dump
truck is not construction. It doesn't meet the test. Nobody
will accept that."
TransCanada disagreed with the CEP's claims, arguing that
it began constructing foundations for three oil storage tanks
at Hardisty in September 2010, and is burrowing under two
Alberta rivers in preparation for the pipe.
"We have kept the NEB apprised of the construction schedule
for the Keystone XL project on an ongoing basis since
construction began last year," spokesman Terry Cunha said in an
email. "At no point has the NEB expressed any concern about the
failure of TransCanada to start construction of the Keystone XL
project."
Environmental groups and an broad assortment of celebrities
have lined up against Keystone XL, which TransCanada says would
improve U.S. energy security and create jobs during a time of
economic malaise.
Opponents argue that the pipeline would put a major
central U.S. aquifer at risk of oil spills and foster more
production of carbon-intensive oil sands-derived crude.
TransCanada says it would be one of the safest and most
advanced pipelines on the continent.
More than 1,200 people were arrested in protests against
the project at the White House in August and September and
another 100 were taken into custody in Ottawa on Monday.
Coles was the first to be arrested in that protest.
In the United States, a series of public meetings at
locations along the proposed route started this week.
"They have violated the terms of their permit," Coles said.
"This stuff is all up in the air and needs to be re-looked at.
A lot of things have changed since that permit was issued."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)