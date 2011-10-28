* Union fails in attempt to overturn Keystone XL approval
* NEB rules TransCanada in compliance on construction
* U.S. approval decision still pending
(Adds details, background, union comment; in U.S. dollars)
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 28 Canada's energy
regulator has rejected a union's claim that TransCanada Corp
(TRP.TO) violated its approval for the $7 billion Keystone XL
oil pipeline, and refused to reopen hearings into the
controversial project.
The affirmation of its National Energy Board certificate
represents a victory for TransCanada as it takes flak from
several angles in the United States over the controversial plan
to ship crude to Texas refineries from Alberta's oil sands.
Last month, the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers
union complained to the NEB that it believed TransCanada
violated its permit by not starting construction by a March
2011 deadline.
But in a letter to the union and the company on Thursday,
the board said it found TransCanada had begun work on the
Canadian portion of the pipeline, as required, so its
certificate remained valid.
"The board denies the requests to hold a new hearing into
the Keystone XL project," it said after investigating the
union's claim.
It found that TransCanada had gone beyond clearing and
groundbreaking with construction on a crude terminal in the
Hardisty area of Alberta, where the line would originate, and
the scope of work satisfied the condition of the NEB's
approval.
TransCanada is in a quandary on construction, however.
It won approval for the Canadian portion of the pipeline in
March 2010, but a final go-ahead decision by the U.S. State
Department is about a year behind the initial schedule and
opposition among environmental groups and some politicians in
the United States is growing louder.
In fact, the company has countered claims from U.S. green
groups that is had started construction activities before
winning approval to do so.
The groups oppose increased oil sands development, which is
more carbon-intensive than conventional oil production, as well
as what they say are higher risks of oil spills from the
pipeline in environmentally sensitive regions such as the
Ogallala aquiver in the central states.
TransCanada and its supporters say the project will create
badly needed jobs and boost U.S. energy security.
The State Department has said it aims to decide by the end
of this year, although an official with the department told
Reuters this week that the deadline could slip.
The CEP, a staunch opponent of Keystone XL, was unhappy
with the Canadian regulator's decision, calling it "incredible"
and a "blatant cover up".
"The construction of this pipeline is two years behind
schedule and nothing has been done that would meet any ordinary
definition of construction, yet the NEB has declared it is
proceeding in a timely manner," union President Dave Coles said
in a statement.
Coles had complained that the union's own investigation
showed that TransCanada's work was cursory at best, consisting
of just earth moving.
The union contends the pipeline, which would ship up to
700,000 barrels of crude a day, would prevent the creation of
jobs that would come with building oil sands processing
facilities within Canada.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)