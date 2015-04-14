PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 Magellan Midstream Partners LP and TransCanada Corp , Canada's second-largest pipeline company, said they would develop a pipeline to connect TransCanada's Houston tank terminal to Magellan's East Houston terminal.
The project would give TransCanada's Keystone and Marketlink shippers access to Magellan's Houston and Texas City crude oil distribution system, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa is not interested in buying Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , Alrosa's Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov said on Tuesday.