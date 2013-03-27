BRIEF-AMC Entertainment on March 8 reached an agreement to settle litigation that was pending as of Dec. 2016
* AMC Entertainment -on March 8, 2017, reached an agreement to settle litigation that was pending as of December 31, 2016
CALGARY, Alberta, March 27 Canada's National Energy Board on Thursday agreed to set fixed tolls on TransCanada Corp's mainline, a cross-country natural gas pipeline network facing increasing competition from U.S. shale gas supplies, that the regulator says will help keep the system profitable.
The board approved new rates that will see the cost of moving gas from Empress, Alberta, to Dawn, Ontario, fall to C$1.42 per gigajoule from C$2.58 per gigajoule under TransCanada's current tolling structure.
* AMC Entertainment -on March 8, 2017, reached an agreement to settle litigation that was pending as of December 31, 2016
* Black Diamond Group files preliminary short-form prospectus for $29 million bought deal financing
* Jury returns verdict in favor of Whirlpool Corporation in water filter patent infringement suit