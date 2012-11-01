BRIEF-Getty Realty enters into amended, restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
* Getty Realty Corp - on February 21, 2017, entered into an amended and restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
Nov 1 TransCanada Corp said on Thursday its Mexican subsidiary has been awarded the contract to build, own and operate the El Encino-to-Topolobampo Pipeline by CFE, Mexico's federal power company.
The Canadian pipeline operator expects to invest about $1 billion in the pipeline project, which is supported by a 25-year natural gas transportation service contract with the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE).
The pipeline will be about 530 kilometers (329 miles) long and have contracted capacity of 670 million cubic feet per day. It is anticipated the project will be in-service in the third quarter of 2016, the company said.
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, with energy shares leading broadbased gains as oil prices climbed, while Restaurant Brands International Inc jumped more than 7 percent after it announced an acquisition.
* First Solar secures syndicated financing arranged by Mizuho bank for utility-scale solar project in Ishikawa, Japan