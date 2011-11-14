* State would pay for environmental studies of new route
* Route would avoid environmentally sensitive areas
* State to vote on deal Tuesday
(Recasts, adds context)
Nov 14 Nebraska and TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)
reached a deal on Monday on finding a new route for the stalled
Keystone XL pipeline that would steer clear of environmentally
sensitive lands in the state.
Under pressure from green groups, the U.S. State Department
ordered the company last week to find a new route for the line
in a decision that set back the $7 billion, Canada-to-Texas
pipeline by more than a year.
The pipeline would deliver 700,000 barrels a day of crude
from Alberta's oil sands to Texas refineries. But
environmentalists strongly oppose the project, because of the
route, concerns about spills and carbon emissions from
production of oil sands crude.
In the deal with Nebraska, the state would pay for the new
studies to find a route that would avoid the Sand Hills region
and the Ogallala aquifer, which provides water for millions in
the area.
Nebraska State legislators will vote on the deal on
Tuesday, Mike Flood, the legislature's speaker said.
"TransCanada is willing to consider a route that sites the
pipeline out of the Sand Hills," said Flood.
"This is our land. These are our people. We will pay for
this. It's the right thing to do."
Terry Cunha, a spokesman for TransCanada declined to
comment on the specifics of the deal, saying the company
planned to issue a news release. However he said in an email
that the agreement does not specify a new route for the
controversial pipeline.
(Reporting by Michael Avok, writing by Scott Haggett;
editing by Rob Wilson and David Gregorio)