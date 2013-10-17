BRIEF-Crocs Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.60
* Qtrly revenues were in line with guidance at $187.4 million compared to $208.7 million for same period last year
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 TransCanada Corp said it successfully isolated the pipeline break section on its North Central Corridor system in the oil sands region of northern Alberta and resumed natural gas delivery to most industrial customers in the area.
The company said it will work with remaining customers to restore full service.
"The cause of the line break is not yet known and will be determined during a subsequent investigation," TransCanada said in an email.
* Qtrly revenues were in line with guidance at $187.4 million compared to $208.7 million for same period last year
* Versum Materials Inc - expand its manufacturing capacity at its delivery systems and service headquarters in Allentown, Pennsylvania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results