* Syncrude project working with reduced gas supplies
* Imperial Oil and CNRL say gas deliveries resumed
* Suncor restarts operations
By Nia Williams and Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 Two of TransCanada
Corp's natural gas customers in northern Alberta were
without deliveries on Friday, a day after a pipeline break
forced some of the biggest producers in the Canadian oil sands
to cut back their output.
The rupture in a remote area on TransCanada's 1.6 billion
cubic foot per day North Central Corridor pipeline disrupted
supplies, which are critical to the operation of projects in the
oil sands region. None of the companies affected by the outage
were able to give estimates on the overall impact on production.
TransCanada was able to restore service to the region late
on Thursday, using a smaller nearby line to reroute shipments
around the leaking section of pipe, which was about 140
kilometers (90 miles) west of Fort McMurray, Alberta.
The cause of Thursday's rupture was not yet known, but the
three year-old pipeline was safely taken out of service, said
Rebecca Taylor, a spokeswoman for the National Energy Board
regulator.
TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email on
Friday that as of late Thursday night the company had resumed
natural gas deliveries "to all but two of its northern Alberta
customers that were impacted by a line break yesterday."
Syncrude Canada Ltd, one of four producers who reported
having to reduce operations because of the outage, still had
fewer natural gas supplies on Friday morning.
"We are still working with a reduced natural gas supply to
our operation. We are not shipping. We are still continuing to
produce and we store on site," said Siren Fisekci, spokeswoman
for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder in
the 350,000 bpd Syncrude project, said.
Imperial Oil Ltd said gas service had resumed at
its 80,000 barrel per day Kearl project and Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd said supplies had been restored to its
110,000 bpd Horizon and 15,000 bpd Woodenhouse projects.
Suncor Energy Inc said on Friday it had resumed
normal operations at it northern Alberta oil sand projects,
where production averaged 365,000 barrels per day in September.
Canadian cash crude were mixed on Friday as concerns about
reduced crude production eased.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for November delivery was
last trading at $29 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers, compared with a
settlement price on Thursday $29.50 per barrel below WTI.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for November
delivery was last trading at $9.75 per barrel below WTI
unchanged from with Thursday's settle.