CALGARY, Alberta Feb 18 A natural gas pipeline owned by TransCanada Corp ruptured 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported and the pipeline regulator said there were no human health concerns.

TransCanada, the country's No. 2 pipeline company, said the rupture on its Ferrier North Lateral pipeline, part of the company's regional Nova system, occurred at 5 a.m. local time (1200 GMT). The line has been shut down and local landowners and regulators have been notified.

"The nearest home is located more than 500 meters away and TransCanada has been in regular contact with this landowner to ensure their continued safety," Shawn Howard, a spokesman for the company, said in an email.

The rupture is TransCanada's second in less than a month. In January, a line that forms part of its cross-country mainline system exploded and caught fire near Otterburne, Manitoba, about 25 km (15.5 miles) south of the Manitoba provincial capital, Winnipeg. That rupture cut gas supplies to 4,000 customers during a cold snap.

The amount of gas released by the Alberta rupture has yet to be determined, Canada's National Energy Board, which regulates pipeline companies, said in a statement.