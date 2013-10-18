CALGARY, Alberta Oct 18 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
said on Friday the Syncrude project in northern Alberta
still has reduced natural gas supplies and was not shipping
product after a TransCanada Corp pipeline break on
Thursday.
"We are still working with a reduced natural gas supply to
our operation. We are not shipping. We are still continuing to
produce and we store on site," spokeswoman Siren Fisekci said.
Canadian Oil Sands is the largest shareholder in the
Syncrude project, which is a joint venture with Imperial Oil Ltd
, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil Corp, Nexen Inc,
Sinopec Corp, and Suncor Energy Inc.