Iraq puts out fires at Qayyara oil field in northern Iraq - ministry
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
ALBERTA Aug 11 TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it plans no curtailments on its Keystone oil export pipeline in September.
TransCanada had restricted flows on the 591,000 barrel per day pipeline in July and August as it conducted planned maintenance following a series of leaks.
The pipeline extends to the U.S Midwest and Cushing Oklahoma from Alberta.
(Reporting by Jeff Jones)
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.