(Adds update on gas deliveries to customers)
CALGARY May 12 A natural gas leak on a section
of a TransCanada Corp pipeline near Medicine Hat,
Alberta, has been safely shut in, TransCanada said on Tuesday.
Spokesman Davis Sheremata said the cause of the leak on the
Suffield Lateral line was not yet known, and the company did not
have details about how much gas had been released.
A spokeswoman for Canada's Transportation Safety Board
confirmed the leak had been isolated and that an investigator
was expected on the scene later this afternoon.
A drop in natural gas pressure on the line was first
detected late on Monday. The leak occurred in a rural area.
Sheremata said shippers were unable to bring natural gas
onto the system at six receipt points, but that there was no
impact on deliveries to customers.
"Other pipeline operations continue to operate as normal and
we continue to meet delivery requirements in the area," he said.
(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Julie Gordon in
Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese, Phil Berlowitz and Peter
Galloway)