TORONTO, June 4 Canadian pipeline operator TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it has inked agreements with oil and gas producers Chevron and Apache that will underpin the development of a major extension of its natural gas pipeline system in western Canada.

TransCanada said its subsidiary NOVA Gas Transmission (NGTL) has signed agreements with Chevron Canada Ltd and Apache Canada Ltd to transport about 1.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas for the energy producers.

The proposed C$1.9 billion ($1.74 billion) Merrick Mainline Pipeline project will be a significant new link in British Columbia's emerging liquefied natural gas (LNG) export market, said TransCanada in a statement.

