(Recasts with postponement of Tuesday's hearing)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Aug 29 Canada's National Energy Board
has indefinitely postponed hearings in Montreal on TransCanada
Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline after protesters
on Monday disrupted the first day's session, an agency
spokeswoman said.
Montreal police said three protesters were arrested on
obstruction charges, with two of the three also charged with
assaulting a police officer.
Footage posted on Twitter by local media showed protesters
at the downtown venue standing, clapping and chanting at the
panel.
"Our first priority at any hearing is always the safety of
all participants," NEB spokeswoman Sarah Kiley said in an email.
"Once we have determined how we will hear from those intervenors
in Montreal who were scheduled to present today and tomorrow, we
will share that information."
Environmental groups opposed to Canadian oil sands
development have fought the 1.1 million-barrel-per-day Energy
East pipeline, which would carry crude oil from Alberta to
Canada's Atlantic coast.
Opposition has been particularly strong in the mostly
French-speaking province of Quebec, which the pipeline would
need to cross on its way to the coast. Opponents include
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, who has cited concerns the route
could endanger forest and agricultural land.
Coderre told reporters on Monday the public needed answers
on the number of jobs that would be created from the pipeline
and TransCanada's contingency plan in case of a spill.
Unionized workers hoping to benefit from the construction
work estimate the pipeline would create 2,000 jobs over three
years in Quebec, where private investment in large projects has
been hit by weak commodity prices.
"Until 2014, there was a shortage of workers," said
construction union representative Eric Verdon, who gathered with
unemployed members to protest in favor of Energy East. "Now they
can't find jobs."
Calgary-based TransCanada also proposed building the
Keystone XL pipeline, which was denied a U.S. presidential
permit by Barack Obama last year, and is a frequent target of
environmental protesters.
"We are standing by and ready to respectfully and
constructively begin the sessions in Montreal after five such
productive sessions in New Brunswick - and we will be ready when
the sessions resume," TransCanada said in a statement.
Energy East has had several setbacks in Quebec. In March,
the provincial government filed an injunction against the
pipeline to force an environmental review, which TransCanada
later agreed to.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary, Alberta;
Editing by Bill Trott and Peter Cooney)