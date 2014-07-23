(Adds project details, background on Fort Hills)
July 23 TransCanada Corp said on
Wednesday that the Alberta government had approved construction
of its C$800 million ($745 million) Northern Courier pipeline,
which will connect the Fort Hills oil sand project to a tank
farm in northern Alberta.
Canada's second-largest pipeline company said it expected to
start construction on the 90-kilometre (56-mile) oil pipeline in
the third quarter and to have it ready for service by 2017.
The project will transport bitumen and diluent between the
Fort Hills oil sands project in northern Alberta and Suncor
Energy Inc's East Tank Farm near the oil sand hub of
Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Suncor and its partners, Teck Resources and Total
SA, approved development of Fort Hills late last year.
The C$13.5 billion project will produce up to 180,000 barrels
per day, with first output expected in late 2017.
TransCanada said it would own, build and operate the
Northern Courier pipeline, with the line's capacity fully
contracted under long-term agreements. The project is part of
the Calgary-based company's long-term capital growth plan.
($1 = 1.0739 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Sneha Banerjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Lisa Von Ahn)