Feb 12 Pipeline company TransCanada Corp
is planning to ask the U.S. government for a permit to
build a new 200-mile (322 km) pipeline from North Dakota across
the border into Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
a source.
The company expects to announce the $600 million Upland
Pipeline Project proposal in its earnings report on Friday, the
newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1KQbfBs)
The project aims to transport up to 300,000 barrels a day of
North Dakota crude to a connection in Saskatchewan and on to
TransCanada's planned Energy East pipeline, the Journal
reported, citing an unnamed source.
TransCanada's Keystone pipeline, which received approval
from Congress on Wednesday, had been criticized by
environmentalists who say mining the oil sands increases
emissions linked to climate change. Labor and oil interests say
the project will increase North American energy security and
offer thousands of construction jobs.
If the Upland pipeline project receives a permit, it would
be projected to go into service in 2018, the Journal said,
citing a person briefed on the plan.
TransCanada could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)