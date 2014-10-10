By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 10 Canadian regulators
have approved TransCanada Corp's 900,000-barrel-per-day
Grand Rapids pipeline to carry diluted bitumen from Fort MacKay
in the oil sands of northern Alberta to the marketing and
transportation hub of Edmonton, Alberta.
Following a public hearing in the summer, the Alberta Energy
Regulator ruled the pipeline can go ahead subject to 26
conditions relating to routing and environmental monitoring.
As well as shipping crude to Edmonton, Grand Rapids will
transport 330,000 bpd of diluent from the Edmonton area to the
Fort MacKay terminal.
Oil sands producers must blend about 30 percent diluent into
each barrel of crude, otherwise the oil sands bitumen is too
viscous to flow through pipelines.
TransCanada is also the backer of the controversial Keystone
XL pipeline. Bitterly opposed by environmentalists and many
landowners along its route, the proposed pipeline would carry
oil sands crude to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners. The project has
waited six years for the Obama administration to issue a permit
allowing construction to proceed.
Brion Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of PetroChina
, will be the anchor shipper on the Grand Rapids
pipeline with committed production from its Dover and MacKay
projects expected to eventually reach 520,000 bpd.
TransCanada said it was confident the remaining capacity on
Grand Rapids will be taken up by nearby oil sands projects that
are in development or producing and do not have existing
pipeline contracts.
There are 15 producers owning 22 oil sands projects within
50 kilometers of the pipeline.
"Grand Rapids is a long-term project and the pipeline is
sized to efficiently accommodate growing oil sands production
over the long term," a TransCanada spokesman said.
The project will consist of two 460-kilometer (288-mile)
main lines, two 4-kilometer lateral pipelines, three pump
stations and two tank terminals with approximately 1 million
barrels of storage.
Construction is expected to start in the autumn of 2014 with
the pipeline becoming operational in stages, with initial crude
transported by mid-2016. The pipeline system should be completed
in 2017.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)