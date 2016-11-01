By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 1 TransCanada Corp
, Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator, on Tuesday reported
a quarterly loss because of an after-tax goodwill impairment
charge related to its U.S. Northeast Power business.
The Calgary-based company also said it will sell the power
business, which it estimates to be worth $3.7 billion, to help
repay loans used to finance its acquisition of the Columbia
Pipeline Group earlier this year.
TransCanada recorded a third-quarter net loss attributable
to shareholders of C$135 million ($100.80 million), or 17
Canadian cents per share. That compared with a net income of
C$402 million, or 57 Canadian cents, in the year-ago period.
Adjusted earnings, which exclude most one-time items, rose
to C$622 million, or 78 Canadian cents per share, from C$440
million, or 62 Canadian cents, in the same period in 2015.
In a strategic update released shortly before earnings,
TransCanada said it would do a stock offering valued at
approximately C$3.2 billion.
Those proceeds will also be used to fund the Columbia
acquisition.
($1 = 1.3393 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Steve Orlosky)