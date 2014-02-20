UPDATE 1-Toshiba shares slide as crisis deepens, fate of Westinghouse unclear
* Toshiba pushes Westinghouse sale but no clarity on Chapter 11
Feb 20 TransCanada Corp, Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator, on Thursday reported higher fourth-quarter earnings on strong results from its gas pipelines and higher volumes on its Keystone oil pipeline system.
Net income was C$420 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$306 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Comparable earnings, which exclude one-time items, rose to C$410 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, from C$318 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share.
That was in line with the analysts' average estimate of 59 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Toshiba pushes Westinghouse sale but no clarity on Chapter 11
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump plans to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the regulator tasked with policing the massive over-the-counter derivatives market, the White House said on Tuesday.
BEIJING, March 5 China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Sunday as the world's No. 2 economy deepens efforts to tackle pollution and curb excess supply.