July 31 TransCanada Corp, the country's No. 2
pipeline company and the backer of the controversial Keystone XL
pipeline, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit rose 14
percent on gains from the sale of a unit.
The company said net income totaled C$416 million ($382
million), or 52 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, which
was up from C$365 million, or 52 Canadian cents, in the same
quarter of 2013.
The rise came as the company recorded a C$99 million gain on
the sale of its carbon black business. That was partially offset
by a C$31 million charge for changes to a natural gas storage
contract.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time items, fell
7 percent to C$332 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, from
C$357 million, or 51 Canadian cents a share. The result missed
analysts' average forecast for the measure of 49 Canadian cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TransCanada is best known for its $5.4 billion Keystone XL
oil pipeline, which has been awaiting U.S. government approvals
for more than five years amid bitter opposition from
environmental groups.
The company runs natural gas pipelines in Canada, the United
States and Mexico and owns a major stake in the Bruce nuclear
plant, Canada's largest nuclear facility, as well as a host of
renewable power projects.
It is also planning Canada's largest crude oil line, the 1.1
million barrel per day Energy East project to take Alberta crude
to Quebec, New Brunswick, and tidewater markets.
Weak power prices in the second quarter, however, drove the
company's comparable earnings lower.
"Weak Alberta power prices and maintenance outages at Bruce
Power weighed on second-quarter results," Russ Girling, the
company's chief executive, said in a statement.
TransCanada shares were down 2 Canadian cents to C$54.98 by
midafternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0891 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nia Williams, editing by G Crosse)