May 2 TransCanada Corp ,
Canada's No.2 pipeline company and the backer of the
controversial Keystone XL pipeline, reported a 14 percent rise
in adjusted quarterly profit as it benefited from a severe
winter in North America.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time items, rose
to C$422 million ($385 million), or 60 Canadian cents per share,
for the first quarter ended March 31, from C$370 million, or 52
Canadian cents per share.
The company said net income attributable to common
shareholders fell to C$412 million, or 58 Canadian cents per
share, from C$446 million, or 63 Canadian cents per share.
($1 = 1.0976 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Ashutosh Pandey in
Bangalore)