BRIEF-Church & Dwight Co on March 27, 2017 executed a credit agreement
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - on March 27, 2017, Church & Dwight Co Inc executed a credit agreement - sec filing
July 31 TransCanada Corp , Canada's second-largest pipeline company, reported a 19.6 percent rise in comparable profit, helped mainly by higher earnings from its Canadian Mainline and Keystone pipelines.
Comparable earnings rose to C$397 million ($305 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$332 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year-earlier. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru and Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - on March 27, 2017, Church & Dwight Co Inc executed a credit agreement - sec filing
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - CEO Larry Young's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.93 million versus $9.92 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oe158V) Further company coverage: