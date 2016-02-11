Feb 11 TransCanada Corp ,
Canada's second-largest pipeline company, reported a quarterly
loss as it recorded a C$2.9 billion after-tax impairment charge
related to the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.
The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders
of C$2.46 billion ($1.76 billion), or C$3.47 per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a profit of C$458 million, or
65 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
U.S. President Barack Obama rejected the proposed Keystone
XL oil pipeline from Canada in November, in a victory for
environmentalists who campaigned against the project for more
than seven years.
($1 = 1.3962 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)