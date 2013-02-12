Feb 12 TransCanada Corp, Canada's
largest pipeline company, reported a 19 percent fall in
fourth-quarter profit due to lower earnings from its power
business and reduced contributions from some natural gas
pipelines.
Net income attributable to common shares fell to C$306
million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, from C$376 million, or
53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most unusual items, fell
13 percent to C$318 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share,
from C$365 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
TransCanada is seeking U.S. approval for the $5.3 billion
Keystone XL pipeline to the United States from Alberta. The
approval has been pending for four and a half years.