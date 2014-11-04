Nov 4 TransCanada Corp ,
Canada's No.2 pipeline company, posted a better-than-expected
third-quarter profit, helped higher earnings from its Keystone
and Mexican pipelines.
Net income attributable to common shares fell to C$457
million ($400 million), or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the
quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$481 million, or 68 Canadian
cents, a year earlier.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time items, rose
to C$450 million from C$447 million. They were flat on a per
share basis, at 63 Canadian cents, above the average analyst
estimate of 61, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(1 US dollar = 1.1410 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Scott Haggett in
Calgary; Editing by Ted Kerr)