UPDATE 10-Oil rises, near 1-month high; U.S. crude stocks seen down
* U.S. crude stocks fell by 1.8 million barrels last week: API (Adds U.S. inventory report in paragraph 7)
Feb 13 TransCanada Corp , Canada's second-largest pipeline company, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, mainly helped by higher earnings from its Canadian pipelines such as Canadian Mainline.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$458 million ($366 million), or 65 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$420 million, or 59 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
TransCanada, which is behind the controversial Keystone XL pipeline and the ambitious C$12 billion Energy East project, said revenue rose 12 percent to C$2.62 billion. ($1 = C$1.2512) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES PARE GAINS AFTER API INVENTORY DATA
HOUSTON, April 4 Plains All American Pipeline and Magellan Midstream Partners filed an amended breach of contract lawsuit seeking more than $300 million in damages from Stampede Energy over an oil transport deal, according to court documents.