May 1 TransCanada Corp , Canada's second-largest pipeline company, reported a 6.1 percent fall in quarterly net profit, hurt by derivative losses.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$387 million ($320 million), or 55 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$412 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Comparable earnings rose about 10 percent to C$465 million as a strong performance by the company's Keystone System, Eastern Canadian Power and U.S. Power units helped to offset depressed power prices.

