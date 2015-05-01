Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
May 1 TransCanada Corp , Canada's second-largest pipeline company, reported a 6.1 percent fall in quarterly net profit, hurt by derivative losses.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$387 million ($320 million), or 55 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$412 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Comparable earnings rose about 10 percent to C$465 million as a strong performance by the company's Keystone System, Eastern Canadian Power and U.S. Power units helped to offset depressed power prices.
($1 = 1.2101 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.