Feb 13 TransCanada Corp, Canada's
second-largest pipeline company, is not seeing any impact from
the decline in the oil price on its new and proposed crude oil
pipeline projects, a company executive said on Friday.
"We haven't had any impact from the decline in the commodity
price," said Paul Miller, TransCanada's president of liquid
pipelines, on a conference call with investors. "The shippers
who have signed up for these pipes are still fully behind us."
The company also said its Upland pipeline project is
contracted to carry 70,000 barrels-per-day of oil from various
source points in North Dakota, Alberta and Saskatchewan and will
connect those volumes with the proposed Energy East pipeline.
