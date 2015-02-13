Feb 13 TransCanada Corp, Canada's second-largest pipeline company, is not seeing any impact from the decline in the oil price on its new and proposed crude oil pipeline projects, a company executive said on Friday.

"We haven't had any impact from the decline in the commodity price," said Paul Miller, TransCanada's president of liquid pipelines, on a conference call with investors. "The shippers who have signed up for these pipes are still fully behind us."

The company also said its Upland pipeline project is contracted to carry 70,000 barrels-per-day of oil from various source points in North Dakota, Alberta and Saskatchewan and will connect those volumes with the proposed Energy East pipeline. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Gunna Dickson)