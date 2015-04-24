(Adds State Department Comment, background)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 TransCanada Corp
, whose controversial Keystone XL pipeline project has
waited more than six years for U.S. approvals, is asking the
Obama administration to approve another pipeline, one that would
take American crude oil into Canada.
The company, Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator, said it
applied on Wednesday for a presidential permit for its planned
Upland pipeline, which will carry as much as 220,000 barrels of
oil per day 240 miles (386 kilometers) from Williston, North
Dakota, to meet the proposed Energy East pipeline in southern
Saskatchewan near the border with Manitoba.
The C$600 million ($493 million) Upland line, announced in
February, will take crude from North Dakota's prolific Bakken
field, where a shortage of pipeline space has forced producers
to ship their crude by rail.
"Upland is a gathering system that will help move Williston
Basin oil production to markets where it is needed," said Mark
Cooper, a company spokesman. "A great deal of this oil is
already being transported to market by rail."
The application comes despite the continuing fight over the
Keystone XL pipeline, which would take crude from the Alberta
oil sands and the Bakken field to the refining hub on Texas'
Gulf Coast. Many environmental groups oppose the
project, arguing it would encourage the expansion of
carbon-dioxide intensive production from the oil sands.
President Barack Obama vetoed a Republican-backed bill in
February demanding he approve the line and earlier this year
said Keystone would carry oil produced "in an extraordinarily
dirty way," a description the Canadian government argues is
unfair.
TransCanada first applied for a presidential permit for
Keystone XL in 2008 and again in 2012 after coming up with a new
route for the line through Nebraska. State Department studies
twice concluded the $8 billion line would have an acceptable
environmental impact and not contribute to global warming.
An official at the State Department confirmed the office had
received the Upland application from TransCanada, but said it
has not yet had a chance to review it.
Energy companies are mostly allowed to export U.S. oil to
Canada but must apply for a license first.
TransCanada's Cooper said 70,000 barrels per day of oil from
the Upland pipeline have been contracted to ship on the Energy
East line, expected to be complete in 2020, where it can be
shipped to refineries in Eastern Canada or abroad.
($1 = 1.2163 Canadian dollars)
