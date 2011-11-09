Nov 9 TransCanada Pipelines TCA_px.TO on Wednesday sold C$750 million ($735 million) of medium term notes in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale consisted of C$500 million ($490 million) of 3.65 percent notes, due Nov. 15, 2021, which were priced at 99.867 to yield 3.666 percent or 154.8 basis points more than the Canadian government benchmark.

The sale also included C$250 million ($245 million) of 4.55 percent notes due Nov. 15, 2041, which were priced at 99.40 to yield 4.587 percent or 184 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the bookrunning manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.02) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Diane Craft)