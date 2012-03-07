March 7 Speech-recognition software maker
Nuance Communications Inc said it will acquire smaller
rival Transcend Services Inc for about $300 million in
cash, to expand its customer base in the small- to mid-size
hospital market.
The $29.50 a share offer is at a 40 percent premium to
Transcend's Tuesday close on the Nasdaq.
The deal, which is expected to close in the second half of
fiscal 2012, will add between 8 cents and 9 cents a share to
adjusted earnings, and $140 million to $150 million in revenue
in fiscal 2013.
Shares of Nuance rose more than 1 percent to $25.80 in
trading before the bell. They closed at $25.50 Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton
Cordeiro)