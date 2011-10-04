* Action date set for Nov. 27
* Revived hopes on sleep drug push shares up 34 pct
(Adds CEO comments, details on the drug, updates share price)
By Anand Basu
Oct 4 Transcept Pharmaceuticals Inc TSPT.O
said U.S. health regulators granted a shorter review period of
two months for its experimental sleep drug, reviving hopes for
the treatment and sending company shares up as much as 34
percent.
The treatment Intermezzo had been considered virtually dead
by Wall Street after receiving two rejections from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration due to concerns about residual
effects in the daytime. On Tuesday, the FDA set an action date
of Nov. 27.
Transcept's chief executive had earlier told Reuters that
its proposal to increase the recommended dosing time by an
hour, to a total of five hours, might help gain a much shorter
review period and eventual approval.
"We have widened the margin of safety even further. This is
the part that seems to make the FDA (shorter review) a bit more
possible," Chief Executive Glenn Oclassen said in an interview
last week.
Intermezzo aims to treat patients who wake up in the middle
of the night and find it hard to go back to sleep. Currently,
these patients have limited or preventive treatment options,
such as taking, before bedtime, a sleep aid that will last all
night long.
Intermezzo is a low-dose formulation of zolpidem, which is
most commonly prescribed in the United States for the treatment
of insomnia but has some serious side effects.
Transcept's Intermezzo contains about one-third of the
active ingredient. The company says that its delivery
mechanism, which involved placing the pill under the tongue,
allows the low dose to be effective.
"This is a truly tiny dose. It is still effective because
of the delivery system that we use, which gets high levels of
drug into systemic circulation very rapidly," said Oclassen.
METABOLIC DIFFERENCES
The FDA in its most recent rejection letter had also raised
concerns about a small number of patients who showed unusually
high levels of the drug in their blood levels.
Transcept responded by proposing to reduce the dose for
women to 1.75 mg from 3.5 mg.
"We found that there was a difference between the way men
and the way women metabolize this drug," Oclassen said.
Transcept shares rose as much as 34 percent on Tuesday, and
were still up 28.6 percent at $7.77 in late morning. They had
already gained 80 percent after the FDA agreed with the
company's plan to submit a new drug application for the third
time in mid-September.
Analysts see the stock hitting $8 in the next 12 months.
They estimate Intermezzo sales of $132 million to $158 million
in 2015.
Doctors see demand for a drug that can be taken as needed
-- when a patient really cannot fall back asleep -- rather than
automatically taking a sleep aid daily in anticipation of a bad
night.
"Middle of the night awakening is a huge problem and it is
very difficult to treat," said Dr. Sarah Stolz, medical
director of Sleep Medicine Associates at Swedish medical center
in Seattle. "It (Intermezzo) will be a useful tool to have in
the toolbox."
If approved, Purdue Pharma will sell the drug in the United
States under an exclusive commercialization agreement and
Transcept will be eligible to receive royalties on net sales
ranging from the mid-teen to mid-20 percentage level.
Transcept is also testing a drug for obsessive compulsive
disorder, code-named TO-2061, in a mid-stage trial.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Washington, Editing by Michele
Gershberg and Matthew Lewis)