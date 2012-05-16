MOSCOW May 16 Russian rail group Transcontainer
said on Wednesday its board of directors
recommended a 30-fold increase in its 2011 dividend payments
after its net profit quadrupled ahead of a possible
privatisation of the company.
The payment would total 1.22 billion roubles ($39.45
million) or 35 percent of net profit under Russian Accounting
Standards. That is equivalent to 87.68 roubles ($2.84) per
ordinary share compared to 2.91 roubles per share paid in 2010.
The company, majority owned by state rail monopoly Russian
Railways, transports goods for a wide range of industries
including autos, consumer goods, metals and paper across
Russia's vast rail network.
The state monopoly raised $400 million from a London IPO of
Transcontainer in November 2010 and now Russian Railways has
permission from the government to sell a controlling stake in
Transcontainer as part of a long term plan to raise cash for new
infrastructure.
($1 = 30.9242 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)