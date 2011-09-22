MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russian rail firm Transcontainer
(TRCNq.L) said profit increased seven-fold in the first half of
the year to 1.4 billion roubles ($44.5 million), while
forecasting medium-to-long term growth.
The company, which controls over half of Russia's rail
container transport market, said revenue in the period was also
up 38.8 percent at 13.8 billion roubles.
"The Russian container transportation market retains the
potential for further growth ... driven by economic growth and
consumer demand," the group said in a statement.
The health of rail companies is often used as a barometer
for the economy as a whole as they transport the metals and
resources that are its lifeblood.
London-listed shares in Transcontainer were down 4.7 percent
by 1223 GMT on a bleak day for global stock markets, although at
$10 they remain above their initial public offering (IPO) price
of $8 each.
The company was floated by state-owned monopoly Russian
Railways in 2010 as part of a long term fund-raising plan.
($1 = 31.48 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting By John Bowker)