MOSCOW Nov 18 State railway monopoly Russian Railways has asked the government to postpone the sale of its shares in TransContainer until next year, citing poor market conditions, according to a letter to the First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov obtained by Reuters.

The government planned to sell either a blocking or controlling stake in TransContainer, which is more than 50 percent owned by Russian Railways, this year.

Shuvalov's spokesman told Reuters the proposal was under examination. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Lidia Kelly)