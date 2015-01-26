Jan 26 Transcontainer OJSC :

* Q4 rail container transportation volumes in Russia amounted 374 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), down 1.6 pct versus last year

* Q4 revenue-generating container transportation volumes in Russia amounted 282 thousand TEU, down 3.3 pct versus last year

* 2014 rail container transportation of 1,467.3 thousands TEU versus 1,454.3 thousands TEU last year

* Says Q4, company's market share increased to 46.0 pct compared to 45.4 pct in previous quarter

* Says 2014 estimated share of Russia's rail container transportation market decreased to 45.6 pct compared to 47.0 pct in 2013

* Says 2014 container import of 214.2 thousands TEU, down 19.7 percent

* Says drop in container import in 2014 was largely caused by rouble devaluating against US dollar and euro, as well as slump in consumer confidence on back of deteriorating economic conditions

* Says during full year 2014, empty run ratio for containers reached an historical low of 28.8 pct

* Says 2014, revenue-generating container transportation volumes grew by 1.7 pct year-on-year to 1,131 thousand TEU