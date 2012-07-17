MOSCOW, July 17 Russian rail group Transcontainer said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit doubled, year-on-year, to stand at 1.2 billion roubles ($36.80 million).

The result came on the back of a 33.3 percent rise in revenues to 8.5 billion roubles, the company said in a statement.

Transcontainer, majority owned by state rail monopoly Russian Railways, transports goods for a wide range of industries including autos, consumer goods, metals and paper across Russia's vast rail network. ($1 = 32.6085 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)