March 13 Transcontinental Inc, Canada's biggest commercial printer, posted a first-quarter loss on a tax provision.

The company said net loss applicable to participating shares was C$33.3 million ($33.52 million), or 41 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net income applicable to participating shares of C$25.7 million, or 32 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 33 Canadian cents a share.

Revenue fell 4 percent to C$495.9 million. ($1 = 0.9935 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)