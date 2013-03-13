March 13 Transcontinental Inc, Canada's largest commercial printer, reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit, helped by the acquisition of Quad/Graphics Canada Inc.

Net profit applicable to participating shares was C$17.8 million ($17.4 million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net loss of C$33.3 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, net income rose to C$28.5 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, from C$27.1 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.